Playoff Bound! Team Officially In With Big Win at Bucks

The 76ers (45-25) entered Sunday’s showdown with the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks (52-18) unafraid – and it showed.

With a playoff berth there for the taking, the Sixers led by as many as 14 points en route to a 130-115 victory, one of its biggest – if not the biggest – wins of the season to date.

Joel Embiid scored a massive 40 points, including a dagger 3-pointer with 35.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Embiid stuffed his stat line with 15 rebounds, six assists, three steal, and a block in his fourth game back since the All-Star break.

The Sixers have won each of those contests to match their longest winning streak of the year.

Although the Bucks kept it close throughout, Embiid’s 18-point fourth quarter helped keep the Eastern Conference leader at bay.

Jimmy Butler was clutch in the final frame as well, tallying 14 of his 27 points in the period.

JJ Redick scored 19, while Tobias Harris added 12 points, seven rebound, and four assists.

Ben Simmons neared triple-double territory yet again, collecting eight points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 52 points, 16 boards, and seven dimes.

With the Sixers’ win at Milwaukee and the Charlotte Hornets’ loss earlier Sunday in Miami, the Sixers officially clinched a playoff berth for the second straight season. The club remains in the third seed in the East.

Fans will get another taste of the potential Eastern Conference playoff matchup when the Sixers host the Bucks at The Center April 4.

The Sixers will travel South to face the Charlotte Hornets (31-38) Tuesday for the fourth and final regular season meeting between the teams. The Sixers have won all three match-ups, including a pair of overtime thrillers Nov. 9 in South Philadelphia and Nov. 17 in Charlotte. All-Star point guard Kemba Walker leads his team, averaging a career-high 25.2 points per game.