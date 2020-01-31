Milton Stands Out in Loss to Hawks

Snapshot:

Shake Milton showed out, but the 76ers (31-18) weren't able to fend off the spunky Atlanta Hawks (13-36) Thursday at State Farm Arena.

The 2018 no. 54 pick, who was acquired in a draft night trade with the Dallas Mavericks, exploded for a career-high 27 points in his club's 127-117 loss.

At one point, with the Sixers down double-digits late in the first half, Milton scored 11 points in less than 75 seconds. He finished 7-for-12 from the field, while also handing out six assists.

Ben Simmons, named on Thursday an All-Star Reserve for the second straight year, went for 15 of his 31 points in the opening period, but the Sixers couldn't see his hot start through.

Atlanta was led by the dynamic, prolific, wheeling-and-dealing Trey Young. The 21-year old had 14 points and 10 assists in the first quarter, en route to going for 39 and 18 overall, respectively.

With Young spearheading Atlanta's pick-and-roll heavy attack, the Hawks shot 48.3%. Atlanta also controlled the glass, ending with a 48-42 rebounding advantage.

The Sixers got as close as five points on their first possession of Thursday's final period, but the Hawks answered with 11 points in a row to snuff out the Sixers' momentum.

In his second game back in the line-up, Joel Embiid posted 21 points and 14 rebounds in 34 minutes. Tobias Harris added 21 points and nine boards.

It might not have been a win, but Thursday's game was certainly a breakout performance for Shake Milton.

The 76ers will begin a stretch of three straight road games against opponents that, as of Thursday, were all ahead of the Sixers in the Eastern Conference standings. Up first, a regular season finale with the Boston Celtics Saturday at TD Garden, where the SIxers will look to sweep the annual four-game series for the first time since the 2000-01 campaign, which ended, of course, with the Sixers making a run to the Finals.