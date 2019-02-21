Match-Up With Miami Marks Return From Break

Scene Setter:

The 76ers (37-21) will look to return to The Center with a splash Thursday, hosting the Miami Heat (26-30) in the first game since the All-Star break for both teams.

With Joel Embiid out (knee soreness), the Sixers will look to Boban Marjanovic, who has played four games with the club since getting traded on February 6th.

“Everybody jumps in for everybody,” Marjanovic said at Wednesday’s practice. “Every time an opportunity comes, I’m ready to play.”

In his last appearance, Marjanovic had his strongest showing as a Sixer, recording 10 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in 14 minutes at Madison Square Garden.

Tobias Harris, who was traded from the Clippers alongside Marjanovic and Mike Scott, is as familiar with the big man as anyone else on the Sixers’ roster.

“It’s a next guy up mentality,” Harris said, “but it’s the same focus - to win games, and to come out and compete and get better as a team.”

Thursday’s game ushers in a rematch of last season’s first-round playoff series, in which the Sixers topped the Heat, 4-1.

With just 24 games remaining in the regular season, Brett Brown said he looks forward to seeing his team continue to grow and develop.

“There is a newness that I find exciting,” Brown said. “[I’m] excited to be with these guys.”

Opponent Outlook:

Thursday’s game will mark the second meeting this season between the Sixers and the Heat, as the Sixers took the first matchup, 124-114, on November 12th in Miami. The Heat have lost six of their last eight. Thursday’s contest also marks 13-time All-Star Dwyane Wade’s final game at The Center, as Wade (14.0 ppg) plans to retire after this season.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app