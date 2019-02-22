Marjanovic's Big Night Helps Fend Off Heat

At the Buzzer:

The 76ers (38-21) brought the heat down the stretch Thursday, topping Miami (26-31), 106-102, at The Center.

In a game that featured 13 lead changes and 10 ties, a 33-point fourth quarter pushed the Sixers over the edge.

On a breakout night, Boban Marjanovic made his presence felt throughout.

In the absence of superstar big man Joel Embiid (knee soreness), the newly-minted Sixer came up big, scoring 19 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, both of which tied season highs.

“Getting Boban in here, to Elton Brand’s credit, was just a tremendous move,” Brown said. “He’s a tremendous person, a tremendous teammate.”

Marjanovic led his team with 16 first-half points and his signature energy.

Jimmy Butler added: “He’s a bucket, man.”

Supporting the big fella, the four other Sixer starters finished in double-digits.

Fellow former Clipper Tobias Harris led his team with 23 points, and grabbed 11 boards.

“It was a good win for us, just to grind this one out,” Harris said.

Ben Simmons recorded 21 points (14 in the second half, and eight straight in the fourth quarter), seven rebounds and four assists.

Butler added 18 points -- shooting 8-8 from the foul line -- six rebounds and six assists, while JJ Redick collected 13 points and six rebounds.

A Redick 3-pointer with 1:04 remaining gave the Sixers a 103-99 advantage, and the team would never look back.

The Sixers grabbed an edge on the boards, outrebounding the Heat, 51-40.

True to form, T.J. McConnell brought timely fire off the bench, posting six points, five rebounds, and three steals.

“He brings a great energy, a great spirit to the way he plays.” Harris said of McConnell. “You need guys like that.”

In his final game at The Center before retirement, Wade led his team with 19 points, four rebounds, and six assists off the bench.

“Growing up, I used to wear his shoes,” said Simmons, who swapped jerseys with Wade on the court afterwards. “It’s an amazing feeling to be out there with a legend like that.”

@Sixers Social:

Nothing but respect for D-Wade.

Up Next:

The Sixers will host the Portland Trail Blazers (35-23) for the first and only time this season Saturday. The Blazers won the first meeting between these two teams, 129-95, on Dec. 30 in Portland. The Blazers are 2-2 in their last four, led by All-Star point guard Damian Lillard (26.3 ppg, 6.4 apg).