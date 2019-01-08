Game Preview | Starting a Home-and-Home Set With Washington

Scene Setter:

The 76ers (26-14) are undefeated in 2019, and a home-and-home against the Washington Wizards (16-24) offers the squad a chance to extend that streak on the double.

It’ll be the Sixers doing the hosting first, with the Wizards visiting The Center on Tuesday.

After a balanced 106-100 team win Saturday over the Dallas Mavericks, the Sixers were idle Sunday, then got back in the gym Monday in Camden with a continued focus on defense.

Brett Brown was pleased with the workout.

“We had a hell of a practice today,” he said. “Fantastic practice—spirited, together, fist bumps, a real practice.”

Jimmy Butler and Wilson Chandler made their return to the court at Monday’s practice after missing the team’s last two games with upper respiratory infections.

Heading into their two-day duel with the Wizards, the Sixers have won six of their last eight.

“Winning makes everything easier,” said Joel Embiid, who finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists against Dallas, while also scoring his 1,000th point of the season. “We’re winning, and life is great.”

The Sixers topped the Wizards at The Center in their first on November 30th, 123-98.

The team clicked in that victory, with eight players scoring in double figures. The Sixers outrebounded the Wizards 58-42, collecting ten steals and seven blocks.

“Just locking in defensively, getting stops, and then running, we’re at our best,” TJ McConnell said after that November meeting (15 pts, 2 stl). “We have great guys this year, so it’s fun to play with them.”

Opponent Outlook:

Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in scoring (23.9 ppg), but the team lost its leader in assists, steals and blocks in John Wall, who will reportedly miss the remainder of the season after heel surgery. The Wizards are 4-4 in their last eight, highlighted by Sunday’s decisive 116-98 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app