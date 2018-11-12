Game Preview | Road Trip Moves to Miami

Scene Setter:

The last time the 76ers (8-6) were at American Airlines Arena, the team was riding high, on the cusp of punching its ticket to the second round of the playoffs.

As good as the vibes were then, it’d be hard to argue they could be any higher than they are now.

Four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler won’t be with the Sixers Monday - the intent is for him to link up with them when their three-game trip shifts to Orlando.

Nevertheless, his new teammates will do their best against the Miami Heat (5-7) without him, and big man Justin Patton, who was also included in Monday’s staggering trade.

Having gone to overtime in both games of a back-to-back set over the weekend - a first since 1999 - the Sixers had a well-timed off-day Sunday. They’re in the midst of a challenging stretch - five games in eight days, with all but one of those contests coming on the road - and had only nine players available in Saturday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Brett Brown is a big proponent of sports science, and in looking ahead to such a demanding stretch of the schedule, he knew his players would have to be prepared.

“I think our guys are incredibly prideful taking care of their bodies,” Brown told reporters Saturday in Memphis, were the Sixers fell 112-106. “We understand that we’re in some type of heavy, dense period of our schedule. So, we’ve gone overboard with how we’re trying to protect [our players] and play them.”

That philosophy also extends to the way Brown and his staff structure the agenda for days the Sixers are idle. How much work should the club actually do on the court? Does it make sense to go overboard with film study?

Brown, of course, wants his group fresh when it counts the most. It will help Monday that veterans Mike Muscala and Wilson Chandler are expected to be available.

Two-way contract signees Demetrius Jackson and Shake Milton are also with the Sixers in South Florida.

Monday’s match-up will mark the first of three meetings this season between the Sixers and Heat. This past May, the Sixers beat Miami in a five-game Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series.

Opponent Outlook:

The going hasn’t been great for the Miami Heat the past couple weeks. They’ve dropped five of their last seven games, after starting the season 3-2.

While Dwyane Wade has billed the 2018-19 campaign as his ‘One Last Dance,’ the 16-year vet won’t be with Miami for at least a few more days. He’s in Los Angeles with his wife, who recently gave birth to a new baby girl.

Follow Along:

