Game Preview | Next Up: Cavs

Before the 76ers (6-3) embark on their three-game road trip, they have a chance to collect one more W at home Tuesday when they host the Cavaliers (4-5).

After Sunday’s 114-106 win over Charlotte, the Sixers are one of five teams in the league that are unbeaten at home.

“I think it was good for us to be able to come back home after a tough road trip,” Josh Richardson said Sunday. “You’ve got to give the guys credit for bouncing back the way we did.”

The win over Charlotte was a true team effort, as the group counted 47 points from the bench, including 17 points and three 3-pointers from Furkan Korkmaz.

“We were joking with him after Portland that he’s a new man, but he’s starting to play like it too,” Tobias Harris said postgame.

Jokes aside, Korkmaz’ game thus far has been the real deal.

After scoring the game-winner in Portland, Korkmaz notched a career-high 20 points (and four 3-pointers) in Phoenix.

He’s averaging a career-high 9.8 points per game and shooting 45.2% from long range.

“[He] has a lot of confidence in his shot,” Harris said. “We’ve been able to find him, and he has a quick release too, so he can get it off.”

With Raul Neto (9 pts, 4 ast) in Sunday’s starting lineup to relieve Ben Simmons (shoulder), Trey Burke (12 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl), Mike Scott (9 pts, 5 reb, 1 stl), and James Ennis III (9 pts, 4 reb) also came up big.

“Everybody who played gave good things to the game,” Richardson said.

Look for the reserves to provide key contributions again Tuesday, as Al Horford takes a planned rest day and Simmons remains questionable.

Tuesday’s contest marks the first of four meetings this season with the Cavaliers, three of which are scheduled in the next month.

Opponent Outlook:

The Cavs have won two straight leading up to Tuesday’s matchup. Sophomore point guard Collin Sexton is off to a strong start, averaging 18.8 points per game and shooting 44.3% from the field. Veteran big Kevin Love has also started hot, averaging 13.4 rebounds per game - the third highest total in the NBA.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / MyTeams App

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic