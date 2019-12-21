Game Preview | Looking to Rebound vs. Washington

The 76ers (20-10) will look to turn things around Saturday, when they’re faced with a rematch against the Washington Wizards (8-19) at The Center.

After falling to Dallas, 117-98, Friday night, the Sixers hope to return to their roots.

“[It] starts on defense. We’ve got to get stops,” Joel Embiid said Friday after finishing with 33 points and 17 rebounds in the Sixers’ 117-98 loss to Dallas. “We could be so much better defensively.”

Embiid echoed Brett Brown’s sentiment that if the defense is clicking, the offense will follow.

“Then offensively, just play the right way -- just be aggressive, and obviously, we’ve got to make shots,” Embiid said.

The Sixers have been thrown off theirrhythm when faced with zone defense against Miami and Dallas. Saturday’s contest offers a chance to overcome that hurdle, and, as Mike Scott says, sharpen a winning mentality.

“The zone’s been giving us a little trouble, shots not falling, which I think will come,” Scott said. “Just got to get back to playing with that swagger, find that edge again. It’s been missing the past couple games, so just gotta find that back.”

“We like to play fast, and it gets us stagnant,” Al Horford said of facing zone. “I think this is a great challenge for our group, to make sure that we’re more organized offensively.”

Fortunately, the Sixers have a chance to bounce back at home Saturday, where the team holds a 14-2 record.

Following Washington, the Sixers will meet the Pistons in Detroit on Monday - kicking off a stretch in which the team plays five of its next six games on the road.

Saturday’s contest tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Wizards visit South Philadelphia on the second night of a back-to-back of their own, after falling to the Raptors in Toronto Friday night despite Bradley Beal’s 37 points (12-24 FG).

Beal has been tremendous this season, averaging 27.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. Rookie Rui Hachimura has had a strong first season in the pros, scoring 27 against the Sixers in D.C. on Dec. 5, but is expected to miss Saturday’s matchup (groin).

Washington has lost six of its last seven leading up to Saturday’s contest.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / MyTeams App

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic