Game Preview | First Road Challenge in Detroit

After a successful opening night against Boston, the 76ers are faced with six road games in their next seven outings.

It’s a challenge welcomed.

“We want to be a really good road team,” Tobias Harris said Friday. “We want to be able to go into other team’s arenas and be able to come out with a victory. That’s our main goal.”

As for the high volume of road games over the next few weeks - including a four-game trek in the Western Conference beginning Nov. 2 - it comes with the NBA territory.

“It’s part of the endurance, the grind, the mental endurance to navigate this long of a season,” Brett Brown said. “Off we go. We’re on the road, and that’s that.”

The team visits Detroit Saturday following its 107-93 win over the Celtics, in which the team showed strong defensive potential.

“I liked the way we played defense,” Ben Simmons said. “Communication was great. We ran the floor, we were physical.”

The squad outrebounded Boston, 62-41, and held All-Star point guard Kemba Walker (guarded by a committee featuring Josh Richardson and including Matisse Thybulle) to shoot 4-of-18 from the field.

"We always have room to build, but to set the tone, this way was really good for us," Thybulle said postgame.

As tends to be the case with early-season games, there was room to improve.

“I think that we’re going to force people into missed shots a lot. We’ve got to do a better job doing that without fouling,” Brown said.

In the absence of Joel Embiid, sidelined with an ankle sprain, Kyle O’Quinn could earn valuable minutes against the Pistons. In his four minutes of play Wednesday, O’Quinn provided five points and instant energy.

“He has heart. He wants to win,” Brown said of O’Quinn. “He’s passionate about the game, and he’s a hard worker. That’s just how he is as a person.”

And so begins the tough road stretch, which should provide opportunities for bonding as a team too.

“We’ll go out for dinner, hopefully, after every win,” said a smiling Harris.

In the words of Coach Brown, off we go.

Opponent Outlook:

The Pistons began their regular season by splitting a back-to-back, besting Indianapolis Wednesday and falling to Atlanta on Thursday. In the team’s win over the Pacers, Andre Drummond recorded a massive 32-point, 23-rebound double-double, while Luke Kennard brought fire off the bench for 30 points (including six 3-pointers). All-Star Blake Griffin won’t play Saturday (hamstring, knee).

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / MyTeams App

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic