Game Preview | Atlanta Tips off Challenging Trip

The 76ers (31-17) will launch their four-game road trip Thursday in Atlanta, visiting the 12-36 Hawks.

The Sixers head South seeking their seventh win in their last eight games, with a newly re-minted All-Star starter back in the lineup.

Joel Embiid returned to the court Tuesday in Philadelphia after missing nearly three weeks (left hand). He finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds, an assist, and a block in 26 minutes.

Fittingly, he scored those 24 points while wearing a no. 24 jersey (with the permission of Hall of Famer Bobby Jones) to honor Kobe Bryant.

Brett Brown was thrilled to welcome the big man back into the fold.

“His size, his presence, his ability to find ways to score - we played him at an elbow, we played him at a post… for his first game back, it was pretty impressive,” Brown said.

Despite Embiid’s absence, the Sixers won six of their last seven games without the big man, bookended by statement victories over the Celtics and Lakers. Embiid said that while watching from the sidelines was difficult, he felt pride in his team.

“I was excited to see them go out and get wins. That was cool to see, and I was really happy about it,” Embiid said.

Embiid’s return is a timely one, as the Sixers face one of their most challenging stretches of the season. Our of their next five opponents have a.500 record or better as of Wednesday. The squad will face fellow Eastern Conference contenders Boston, Miami and Milwaukee after tipping off their trip in Atlanta.

The Sixers won their first meeting with the Hawks, 105-103, on Oct. 28. Embiid scored 36 points, along with 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and a block. He went a perfect 10-for-10 from the foul line.

Thursday’s contest tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Trae Young has excelled in his sophomore season, averaging 29.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 9.0 assists. Young was named to his first All-Star team last week, as an Eastern Conference Starter.

The Hawks have dropped four of their last six.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / MyTeams App

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic