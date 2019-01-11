Game Preview | Aiming to Rebound vs Atlanta

by Lauren Rosen

Scene Setter:

The 76ers (27-15) have a chance to bounce back Friday, as they welcome the Atlanta Hawks (12-29) to The Center for the second time this season.

On Wednesday, the nation’s capital once again proved a tough place for the Sixers to play. After a commanding win tipped off a back-to-back home-and-home series with the Wizards, the team fell in Washington, 123-106.

“[The Wizards] are a prideful team, they’re a good team, and they got the better of us,” Brett Brown said.

In Washington, Joel Embiid recorded his league-best 18th game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds (35 pts, 14 reb, 3 blk). Jimmy Butler finished with 23 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals.

Former Sixers’ assistant Lloyd Pierce (2013-2018) will lead Atlanta into South Philadelphia. He knows well the type of challenge Embiid presents.

“He’s having a career year,” Pierce said. “[Embiid will] hopefully be a first team All-NBA player, and hopefully in the MVP consideration.”

The Sixers won their first meeting with the Hawks, 113-92, on October 29th. Ben Simmons was one dime shy of a triple-double, posting 21 points and 12 rebounds.

JJ Redick sat out the team’s back-to-back with the Wizards with lower back stiffness. He’s averaging a career-best 18.3 points per game this season.

WIth the Sixers maintaining the best home record in the league (18-3), Friday’s matchup could bring another home W. The squad has won four of five games in 2019.

Opponent Outlook:

The Hawks fell to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, 116-100, and have lost five of their last six. John Collins (18.4 ppg, 10.5 rpg) leads the young Hawks in his sophomore season. Rookie Trae Young is averaging 15.5 points and 7.3 assists per game.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app