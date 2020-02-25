Embiid's Career Night Helps Down Hawks

SNAPSHOT

In the absence of one All-Star, another rose to the occasion, in a fashion befitting of his size and personality.

Yes, Joel Embiid came up big indeed Monday, as the Ben Simmons-less 76ers (36-22) downed the Atlanta Hawks (17-42), 129-112.

But truth be told, Embiid did a lot more than simply "come up big." He was flat out indomitable, going for a career-high 49 points, while shooting 17-for-24 from the field and 14-for-15 from the foul line.

The scoring output was the highest for a Sixer since Allen Iverson dropped 53 points in Atlanta on Dec. 23, 2005. Embiid happened to be just a 10-year old at the time.

After Atlanta used a 40-point third quarter to take a 92-91 lead, Embiid helped right the ship, erupting for a staggering 22 points and eight boards in the fourth frame.

Those numbers would qualify as a good night by the standards of most NBA players. Embiid managed to do that in less than 10:30 minutes.

Not to be overshadowed by the 7-footer's herculean performance were Tobias Harris' tone-setting contributions. The veteran posted 10 of his 25 points in Monday's opening quarter, after which the Sixers held a commanding 41-24 advantage.

For the game, Harris buried 4 of his 6 3-point attempts, while also tallying six rebounds and four assists.

TURNING POINT

Behind a 13-4 run to close the third quarter, Atlanta jumped briefly in front, 92-91. The Hawks had trailed by as many as 21 points in the first half.

But a 20-6 blitz midway through the fourth period gave the Sixers the separation they needed. Embiid scored the final five points of the surge, tying his previous career-high of 46 (11.15.17 @ Lakers) on a thunderous right-handed dunk. He then eclipsed the mark on a straightaway 3-pointer.

WORTH NOTING



• Without Ben Simmons, the Sixers went with the starting lineup of Shake Milton (1), Josh Richardson (2), Tobias Harris (3), Al Horford (4), and Joel Embiid (5). The start was the first for Horford in four contests. Milton (6 ast), Richardson (3 ast), Harris (4 ast), and Alec Burks (2 ast) all split time initiating the offense.

• The Sixers were buoyed by an explosive first quarter. They led 41-24 after 12 minutes of play, setting a new season-high for points scored in the first period. The total matched the club's overall high for any quarter this year. The Sixers shot 15 for 22 in the first, and 4 for 6 from three, while holding Atlanta to 33.3% shooting.

• Furkan Korkmaz provided a nice lift off the bench. He scored 15 points, highlighted by three 3-pointers, and a 6-for-7 line from the stripe.

• Atlanta All-Star Trae Young netted 28 points, but was held to a 2-for-11 showing from 3-point territory.

UP NEXT

The Sixers will begin a mid-week back-to-back on the road Wednesday when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-41) for the second and final time this season. The Sixers then return to The Center on Thursday to face the Knicks for the last time this year.