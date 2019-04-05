Embiid's 2nd Triple-Double Not Enough in Loss to Bucks

Recap:

In a contest that was action-packed throughout, the 76ers (49-30) fell just short Thursday to the Milwaukee Bucks (59-20), 128-122.

Joel Embiid finished with 34 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists, and three blocks, notching his second triple-double of the year. He joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only other big man in team history with multiple triple doubles in the same season.

“It was a great atmosphere, it felt like playoff game,” Embiid said. “Onto the next one.”

After Embiid missed the last three contests (load management), Brett Brown was pleased with the All-Star’s ability to bounce back.

“I think for the time that he hasn’t played basketball, he had an amazing game,” Brown said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 45 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists for Milwaukee..

George Hill added 20 points off the bench, leading his club to victory by scoring seven points in a row late in the fourth quarter to put the Bucks ahead for good.

Milwaukee managed to get to the foul line frequently, going 32 for 43 from the stripe (74.4%). The Sixers were 14 for 18 at the line.

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Sixers fought hard throughout the evening, besting the Bucks in the middle two frames. It was the fourth quarter, in which the Bucks took a 46-36 advantage, that made the difference.

Mike Scott brought energy to the starting lineup, filling in for Jimmy Butler (back tightness). Scott tied season-highs with 22 points and six threes. JJ Redick added 29 points, two rebounds, and three assists.

“We’ve got to be a little better,” Redick said. “I feel like we are capable of beating any team in the NBA.”

In his South Philadelphia debut, Zhaire Smith scored six points and grabbed three rebounds in 17 minutes.

“I like coaching these guys. Their spirit is excellent,” Brown said.

The Sixers will embark on their final road trip of the regular season this weekend, facing the Chicago Bulls (22-57) on Saturday. The last meeting between the teams was decided in the final seconds, with a game-winning 2-pointer among Zach LaVine’s 39 points. The Bulls had lost five in a row before defeating the Washington Wizards, 115-114, on Wednesday, as Walt Lemon Jr. sealed the deal at the foul line at the end of regulation.