Embiid Provides Powerful Showing, but in Loss to Dallas

Joel Embiid had a big night, but his contributions weren't enough, as the 76ers (20-10) fell to the Dallas Mavericks (19-9), 117-98, Friday at The Center.

The All-Star cranked out a game-high 33 points and 17 rebounds, marking his sixth 30-10 performance of the season. He tallied 18 and 10, respectively, in the first half, and finished the evening 12 for 24 from the field with three 3-pointers.

In the early stages of Friday's tilt, things looked good for the Sixers, which were aiming to rebound from their first home loss of the season. The team's auspicious 13-5 start wouldn't hold up.

Dallas responded with a 25-8 run, en route to building up a 17-point lead before the break.

The Sixers closed the gap to three in the third period. The Mavericks, however, kept the margin in double-digits for most of the fourth, and that was that.

Dallas ended the night shooting 51.8% and 14 for 23 from the perimeter. Tim Hardaway scored 19 of his 27 points in the opening frame, while Kristaps Porzingis went for 22 points, 18 boards, and three blocked shots.

The 76ers close out a home back-to-back Saturday looking for revenge against the Washington Wizards (8-18). Washington knocked off the Sixers at Capital One Arena three weeks days ago.