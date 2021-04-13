76ers Notch Decisive W Over Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks (29-24) were no match for Joel Embiid and the 76ers (37-17) Monday, as the Sixers notched a commanding 113-95 victory to close their four-game road streak.

The win over Dallas marked the Sixers’ third win on their four-game trip, after they went 4-2 on a six-game trip earlier this month.

“Winning on the road is hard, and we’re doing that,” Doc Rivers said.

The Sixers shot 48.8% from the field and 38.7% (12-31 3fg) from deep, holding the Mavs to 42.2% from the field and 25.0% from long-range.

Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavericks, finishing with 32 points, four rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. He shot 10-for-20 from the field and 2-for-7 from three.

With Monday’s win, the Sixers possess sole ownership of the No. 1 seed in the East, trailed by the No. 2 Brooklyn Nets (36-17).

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with 36 points in 26 minutes, plus seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal.



He shot 10-for-17 from the field and 14-for-15 from the foul stripe.



“I thought he played in attack mode all night,” Doc Rivers said of Embiid. “He didn’t settle.”

Furkan Korkmaz

Korkmaz notched his second consecutive 20-point outing, finishing with 20 points, three rebounds, five assists, and a steal.



“[Furkan is] taking the shots he should take, and our guys are finding him,” Rivers said.

Quote to Note:

Following the win, Rivers looked ahead to Wednesday’s marquee matchup:

“It’ll be a big game. It’ll be fun for both teams, and we’ll see what happens.”

Up Next:

The Sixers will begin a well-earned four-game homestand Wednesday.

The path at home won’t be easy, though - as the team prepares to battle the Nets, Clippers (37-18), Warriors (25-28), and Suns (37-15).

Wednesday’s matchup with Brooklyn marks the third and final meeting between the two teams this season, with the regular season series tied at 1-1.

The Nets have won six of their last eight, prior to their postponed meeting with the Timberwolves originally scheduled for Monday night.

Wednesday’s meeting tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.