76ers Notch Decisive W Over Dallas
The Dallas Mavericks (29-24) were no match for Joel Embiid and the 76ers (37-17) Monday, as the Sixers notched a commanding 113-95 victory to close their four-game road streak.
The win over Dallas marked the Sixers’ third win on their four-game trip, after they went 4-2 on a six-game trip earlier this month.
“Winning on the road is hard, and we’re doing that,” Doc Rivers said.
The Sixers shot 48.8% from the field and 38.7% (12-31 3fg) from deep, holding the Mavs to 42.2% from the field and 25.0% from long-range.
Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavericks, finishing with 32 points, four rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. He shot 10-for-20 from the field and 2-for-7 from three.
With Monday’s win, the Sixers possess sole ownership of the No. 1 seed in the East, trailed by the No. 2 Brooklyn Nets (36-17).
Key Contributors:
-
Joel Embiid
-
Embiid finished with 36 points in 26 minutes, plus seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal.
-
He shot 10-for-17 from the field and 14-for-15 from the foul stripe.
-
“I thought he played in attack mode all night,” Doc Rivers said of Embiid. “He didn’t settle.”
-
Furkan Korkmaz
-
Korkmaz notched his second consecutive 20-point outing, finishing with 20 points, three rebounds, five assists, and a steal.
-
“[Furkan is] taking the shots he should take, and our guys are finding him,” Rivers said.
Quote to Note:
Following the win, Rivers looked ahead to Wednesday’s marquee matchup:
“It’ll be a big game. It’ll be fun for both teams, and we’ll see what happens.”
Up Next:
The Sixers will begin a well-earned four-game homestand Wednesday.
The path at home won’t be easy, though - as the team prepares to battle the Nets, Clippers (37-18), Warriors (25-28), and Suns (37-15).
Wednesday’s matchup with Brooklyn marks the third and final meeting between the two teams this season, with the regular season series tied at 1-1.
The Nets have won six of their last eight, prior to their postponed meeting with the Timberwolves originally scheduled for Monday night.
Wednesday’s meeting tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.