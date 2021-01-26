76ers Fall in Detroit

In the absence of Joel Embiid (back tightness), the 76ers (12-6) tried playing catch-up with Detroit, but ultimately fell to the Pistons (4-13), 119-104. The result was a split in their two-game series.

Delon Wright led the way for Detroit, scoring a career-high 28 points, along with seven rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and a block. Jerami Grant added 25 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

The Sixers took good care of the ball, only allowing nine turnovers, but struggled from the floor, shooting 42.6% versus Detroit’s 50.0%.

Key Contributors:

Tobias Harris

Harris finished with a team-high 25 points, plus seven rebounds, two assists, and a block. He shot 10-for-19 from the field and 3-for-6 from long range.

Tony Bradley

Bradley saw increased minutes in Embiid’s absence, playing a bench-high 23 minutes (and starting in the second half), finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds, and a block. Bradley converted on 10 of his 19 field goal attempts.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey also played heavier minutes, finishing with a bench-high 17 points, along with two rebounds, two assists, and a team-high three steals. Maxey shot 6-for-12 from the field, and 2-for-3 from long range.

Quote to Note:

Despite the loss, Doc Rivers is unwilling to overreact, standing behind his team’s work thus far this season.

“I like our team, I like how we’re playing overall. It’s one loss.”

Up Next:

The Sixers will host the reigning NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers (13-4) Wednesday at The Center. The Lakers will visit Philadelphia for the fourth and final stop on their road trip through the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers have won seven of their last eight outings, prior to visiting the Cavaliers Monday in Cleveland.

LeBron James leads the Lakers in scoring and sharing, averaging 23.9 points and 7.5 assists per game, while fellow All-Star Anthony Davis leads the Lakers on the glass (8.8 rpg).