At the Buzzer | Dominance Against New York, From Start to Finish

Snapshot:

With 45 seconds left in the third quarter of the 76ers’ (15-8) first game of the season against the New York Knicks (7-15), Wilson Chandler couldn’t help but flash a big smile.

The typically reserved swing man had just scored with astonishing ease - so easy, in fact, there wasn’t a defender within about four feet of him when he caught a T.J. McConnell bounce pass in the lane and went up for a two-foot lay-in to increase the margin to 28 points.

New York, meanwhile, was left confused, palms in the air.

It was just that kind of night at The Center, pretty much from start to finish. The Sixers led by 31 points, en route to routing their Atlantic Division rival, 117-91.

For a team that entered the evening still looking for its first, true, full-48 minute performance of the season, Wednesday represented that, and then some, for the Sixers.

Having not played since Sunday, they were every bit the fresher, superior squad, feasting on an opponent that lost at Detroit less than 24 hours earlier.

After a competitive opening eight minutes or so, Joel Embiid and JJ Redick returned from their first stint on the bench, and helped blow things open. The Sixers went on a 14-5 run to finish the first period, and never looked back.

Embiid finished with game-highs of 26 points (10-21 fg, 6-8 ft) and 14 rebounds. The double-double was his NBA-best 21st of the year.

In a potent effort of his own, Redick was scorching hot from the start. He nailed all six of his first six shots of the tilt, going for 14 points in Wednesday’s first quarter.

The 34-year ran circles around the Knicks, and went for 24 points on 10 for 14 shooting, plus a 4 for 6 from behind the arc.

The Sixers only needed 24 minutes from Ben Simmons, who supplied 14 points (5-9 fg), eight boards, and seven assists.

In rolling past New York, the Sixers received valuable contributions from its bench. T.J. McConnell played 25 minutes, and was a plus-25 (6 pts, 2 reb, 6 ast).

Mike Muscala logged extensive time as Embiid’s back-up. He tallied 10 points and eight rebounds.

Sixers Social:

Behold the still, or marvel at Joel Embiid’s memorable second-quarter spinning slam in slo mo. The 7-footer has no doubt got some serious feet…

BRING IT WAY BACK A post shared by Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) on Nov 28, 2018 at 4:56pm PST

Up Next:

Few teams in the NBA endured a more tumultuous first month of the season than the Washington Wizards (8-12), which got off to a 2-9 start. But recently, Washington has experienced a reversal of fortunes, with six wins in nine games heading into Wednesday’s match-up with the New Orleans Pelicans. John Wall has averaged 21.7 points and 8.2 assists per game, while fellow All-Star Bradley Beal is scoring a team-best 22.1 points per game.