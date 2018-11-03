At the Buzzer | Another Explosive First Half from Embiid Powers Team Past Pistons

Snapshot:

It was an early start Saturday, and the big man came hungry.

For a second straight game, Joel Embiid feasted, especially in the first half.

The 7-foot All-Star powered the 76ers past the Detroit Pistons, 109-99, racking up 32 of his game-high 39 points by intermission.

The first-half scoring total was the highest for a Sixer since December 18th, 2004, when Allen Iverson had 33 points by the break in a game against Milwaukee.

Embiid also hauled in a game-best 17 rebounds, en route to posting his NBA-leading ninth double-double.

With Embiid going on the attack early (he punched in the Sixers’ first seven points Saturday), the Sixers raced out to a convincing start. They built up a 69-47 lead by the half, which proved to be enough insurance to stave off a 13-0 Pistons run at the start of the third quarter.

Detroit mounted another push midway through Saturday’s fourth frame, drawing within five points, 92-87, with four and a half minutes to go.

After a timeout, the Sixers regrouped, and mounted a 13-4 spurt to put the game away.

In their second straight victory, the Sixers received a quality showing from their reserve corps. JJ Redick scored 16 points, while Mike Muscala and Landry Shamet added 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Click here for a complete box score.

Up Next:

A jam-packed stretch for the Sixers continues Sunday, as the team wraps up a back-to-back with a visit to Barclays Center. The re-tooling Brooklyn Nets have dropped four of their last five games, and have been led by Caris LeVert, who’s averaging 20.0 points per game. D’Angelo Russell, the 2015 no. 2 pick, is posting 14.8 points and 5.2 assists per contest.