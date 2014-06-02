Wizards Single Game Playoffs Tickets For Second Round To Go On Sale Friday

May 1, 2014

Washington, D.C. - Single game tickets for the Washington Wizards’ second round home playoff games one and two will go on sale Friday, May 2 at 11: 00 a.m. Tickets will be available at 1-800-745-3000, on WashingtonWizards.com and at all local Ticketmaster outlets, including the Verizon Center box office.

Washington closed out their first round series against the Bulls 4-1 on Tuesday night at United Center with a 75-69 victory. The Wizards will face the winner of the Atlanta Hawks/Indiana Pacers series. Dates and times for the second round games will be released by the NBA following the conclusion of that series.

Wizards fans are encouraged to make their ticket purchases directly from the team at washingtonwizards.com or NBATickets.com. Only tickets purchased through the team are guaranteed to be valid. Fans can purchase tickets through any Ticketmaster sales channel listed above and through the NBATickets.com Resale Marketplace. The NBATickets.com Resale Marketplace is the only authorized secondary ticket reseller of the Wizards, and all tickets purchased on the NBATickets.com Resale Marketplace are authenticated and verified by Ticketmaster.

For more information on Wizards tickets contact 202-661-5050 or visit WashingtonWizards.com

