Washington Wizards Announce Media Day Information and Training Camp Schedule

September 17, 2013

WASHINGTON, D.C.- The Washington Wizards will conduct Media Day on Friday, September 27th, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on the Verizon Center practice court. Wizards players will be available to the media to discuss the upcoming 2013-14 NBA season.

Immediately following Media Day at Verizon Center on Friday, September 27, the Wizards will travel to the campus of George Mason University where the team will conduct training camp at the Patriot Center from Saturday, September 28 – Wednesday, October 2. The team’s first practice will take place at the Patriot Center at 11:00 am on September 28, and training camp will continue through Wednesday.

The full practice schedule for training camp is below. Media will be invited to watch the final 30 minutes of each morning session, with availability for players and Head Coach Randy Wittman immediately following. Please be advised that practice times are subject to change.