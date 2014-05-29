Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals Join Snapchat

January 21, 2014

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals, both owned and operated by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, are now on Snapchat.

Snapchat is a photo messaging application that allows a brand or user to send a photo or video message to followers.

The Wizards and Capitals use the Snapchat Stories function to give fans behind-the-scenes access of the team, including exclusive images of practice, players and game days. Snapchat Stories content is available for 24 hours.

“We are always looking for new ways to connect with our fans by sharing content, and Snapchat believes we are consistently more active than other teams on the app,” said Mike Hutchinson, Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s senior director of digital media. “Whether it’s showing a Caps player preparing his equipment for the game or sharing scenes from a Wizards practice, Snapchat allows us to give the fan base inside access to the teams.”

Follow the Wizards at ‘WashWizards’ and the Capitals on Snapchat at ‘WashCapitals.’