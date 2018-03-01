Scott Brooks named February Eastern Conference Coach of the Month

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The NBA announced today that Washington Wizards Head Coach Scott Brooks was named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for games played in February. It marks the fifth time Brooks has earned the award overall and his second while on the Wizards' bench. He won his first award with the team for games played in January 2017 and is now the only coach in franchise history to win the award twice.

Brooks guided the Wizards to an 8-4 record in the month of February despite the absence of All-Star guard John Wall, with wins vs. Toronto, at Orlando, at Indiana, at Chicago, at New York, at Cleveland, vs. Philadelphia and at Milwaukee. The team went 6-1 on the road, defeating three current playoff teams, and 5-3 in games against teams over .500. The eight overall wins were tied for the fourth-best record in the NBA.

For the month, Washington led the Eastern Conference and was third in the league in assists per game (29.3). The Wizards had eight consecutive games with 25-or-more assists since February 8, the longest active streak in the NBA and the second-longest streak in team history. They also led the NBA in assist percentage at 69.5 percent and were second in assist ratio at 21. They allowed the second-fewest rebounds per game to their opponents (39.6) and also held opponents to 21.4 assists per game, the third-fewest in the NBA. Washington forced opponents into 15.4 turnovers per game in February, the second-most in the league.

Brooks currently holds a 423-266 (.614) regular season record as a head coach in the NBA. His .614 winning percentage is the fourth-best in the NBA among full-time active coaches (Kerr, Popovich, Lue). He joins Wes Unseld (Jan. 1988), Doug Collins (Dec. 2001), and Eddie Jordan (Dec. 2006) as the franchise's Coach of the Month honorees.