Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation and Playworks Washington, D.C., Participate in MLK Day of Service Project at West Education Campus

January 22, 2014

Washington Bullets alumnus Bob Dandridge, Capitals Hall-of-Famer Rod Langway and Washington, D.C., mayor Vincent C. Gray participated in a MLK Day of Service project hosted by Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation and Playworks Washington, D.C., at West Education Campus in northwest D.C. on Monday, Jan. 20.

"Monumental is such a well-known and well-respected organization in the city,” said Gray. “Having the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics as a part of their operation, it means so much and it demands so much respect in this city. And what I think it does is it encourages other people to step up and volunteer also."

They were joined by 50 Capitals, Mystics and Wizards fans who took part in tasks that included painting murals, organizing the library and assembling and painting benches. The murals were generously created and donated by Susan Schwerin, who has created murals for MSE Foundation at multiple schools throughout the District of Columbia.

"It's a good feeling when you spend time doing something that benefits the kids,” said Langway. “It makes you feel that you're part of the community and it's a great opportunity to meet some of the fans and people that give their time."

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation supports the charitable efforts of the professional teams under its umbrella: the Washington Capitals, Mystics and Wizards. MSE Foundation is committed to the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area and focuses on the following five pillars to maximize its impact on the community: education and scholarship, hunger and homelessness, military and veterans’ affairs, pediatric health and fitness and youth basketball and hockey.

To watch a video recap of the service project: http://www.monumentalnetwork.com/videos/mse-foundation-mlk-day-project-r...

Playworks is a national nonprofit organization that transforms schools by providing play and physical activity at recess and throughout the school day. Its mission is to improve the health and well-being of children by increasing opportunities for physical activity and safe, meaningful play. Playworks currently partners with 14 public and public charter schools in Washington, D.C., serving 5,000 students each day.