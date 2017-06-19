Your 2017 NBA Draft Primer

When do the Wolves pick?

The Wolves have the No. 7 pick in the draft. The last 10 No. 7 picks include Corey Brewer, Eric Gordon, Stephen Curry, Greg Monroe, Bismack Biyombo, Harrison Barnes, Ben McLemore, Julius Randle, Emmanuel Mudiay and Jamal Murray.

Time:

Thursday, 6 p.m. CT

Place:

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

How to watch:

ESPN, NBA TV

Trying to party?

You’re in luck! The Wolves are hosting four draft parties: Champps in Eden Prairie, Kieran’s in Minneapolis, The Liffey in St. Paul and Bunny’s Bar and Grill in St. Louis Park.

You can RSVP here.

Has anything exciting happened yet?

Why yes. Exciting things have happened. The Celtics, who received the No. 1 pick via the Nets, traded it to the 76ers for the third pick and a future first-round pick.

This is a very deep draft. You can catch up with some of the draft’s prospects here.