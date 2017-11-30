Wolves Take Down Pelicans, Wiggins Shines

Despite playing the night before in a down-to-the-wire loss to the Wizards, the Wolves were able to bounce back with an impressive win over the Pelicans on the road Wednesday.

The Wolves won 120-102. It’s worth noting Anthony Davis was ejected in the second quarter but not before scoring 17 points.

For Minnesota, it was a night of team ball as seven players hit double digits. Andrew Wiggins led the way with 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Jimmy Butler added 19 points, as did Gorgui Dieng to go along with six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Tyus Jones started for Jeff Teague and had another great game, finishing with 16 points, six assists and four steals. Jamal Crawford had 12 points off the bench. Karl-Anthony Towns and Taj Gibson combined for 21 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists.

Jrue Holiday led New Orleans with 27 points, five assists and two steals. DeMarcus Cousins added 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Davis added 17 points and five rebounds. Darius Miller led the bench with 12 points.

The win moves the Wolves to 13-9 overall, fifth in the West. The Pelicans fall to 11-10, seventh in the West.

Highlight Of The Game

With 3:45 left in the second quarter, Jones hit Butler for an alley-oop to give the Wolves a 51-43 lead.

The Numbers Game

The Wolves shot 17-for-19 (89.5 percent) from the free-throw line.

Minnesota outrebounded New Orleans 44-28.

The Wolves are now 10-3 against Western Conference teams this season.

Player Of The Game

Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after the game Wiggins might have had his best all-around game as a pro. Wiggins finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a block. He shot 10-for-18 from the field, 3-for-6 from the 3-point line and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.

Up Next

The Wolves are back at it Friday against the Thunder in Oklahoma City. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North, NBA TV and 830 WCCO AM.