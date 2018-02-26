Wolves Stay Put In Week 20 NBA Power Rankings

After going 1-1 in their first “week” after the All-Star break, the Timberwolves remain at No. 4 in the NBA.com Power Rankings.

This comes just a day after Jimmy Butler underwent surgery to repair a meniscal injury in his right knee. There’s no timeline for his return.

Things don’t get easier for the Wolves this week as they prep for a three-game road trip. While the teams aren’t the most intimidating (Sacramento, Portland and Utah), Minnesota will be learning to play without Butler on the run, against two teams that are hot.

The Wolves are in the middle of a playoff push, currently sitting in fourth in the West. That’s just 2.5 games up on the eight seed and 3.5 up on ninth place. Things are about get real wild, real fast.

A look at each matchup this week:

Monday: The Kings are 18-41 overall and will not be making the playoffs. They’ve struggled of late, losing their last three and five of their last six. The Kings are 27th in the power rankings.

Thursday: This is the one to watch. The Blazers go into the week just 1.5 games back from the Wolves. The Wolves have the 2-1 season series lead over the Blazers. This would give them the tiebreaker. The Blazers are sixth in the power rankings.

Friday: Utah sits in 10th in the West, but the Jazz are hot, winning nine of their last 10 games. The Jazz are No. 10 in the power rankings.

