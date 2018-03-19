Wolves Stay Put In ESPN Power Rankings

After a week in which the Wolves went 1-2, the Wolves stayed put in ESPN.com’s NBA Power Rankings, sitting at No. 13.

Minnesota beat Washington on Tuesday on the road before falling the Spurs on Saturday in San Antonio and Houston on Sunday at Target Center.

The Wolves hope to rise up the rankings, and more importantly in the Western Conference, with a home game against the Clippers on Tuesday before hitting the road to play the Knicks on Friday and 76ers on Saturday.

The Clippers, 37-32, rank 17th in the rankings. The Knicks, 25-45, rank 26th. And the 76ers, 38-30, rank 10th.

Power rankings are cool and people love to look at them (hence why we write about them), but the real chase here is the chase for a postseason berth for the Wolves, a place they haven’t been since the 2003-04 season.

As of Monday afternoon, the Wolves rank eighth in the West with a 40-31 record, just a half game back from the No. 5 seed, but just 1.5 games up on ninth place.