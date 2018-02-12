Wolves At No. 5 In NBA.com Power Rankings

Minnesota didn’t have the best week, dropping two on the road before beating Sacramento at home on Sunday. But that didn’t cause the folks at NBA.com to panic and move the Wolves down.

The Wolves remained at No. 5 in the Week 18 NBA.com Power Rankings.

Here’s what our boy John Schuhmann wrote about the Wolves:

Heading into All-Star break, Minnesota has two more home games, the Rockets on Tuesday and the Lakers on Thursday. The Rockets (first in rankings) will be a great measuring stick for the Wolves. Houston is just a half game back from first in the West. The Lakers (19th) acquired Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye at the trade deadline, and while the Wolves should win, it won’t be a walk in the park.

The Wolves are 35-24 as of Monday, fourth in the West.