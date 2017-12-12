Wolves to Celebrate “Statement Saturday” with Halftime Performance by Prof

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves will debut their Aurora Green Statement edition uniform at Saturday evening’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Game time is set for 7:10 pm.

The team will wear the Statement uniforms for every Saturday home game during the rest of the 2017-18 regular season. To celebrate the first Statement Saturday, the Timberwolves will give every fan in attendance an Aurora Green All Eyes North t-shirt presented by Fitbit.

Fans will also enjoy a halftime performance from hometown Rhymesayers artist Prof. The artist began his career as a legend on the south side of Minneapolis and now has three self-released albums and three mixtapes. In 2015, he was featured in Rolling Stone as one of “10 New Artists You Need to Know.” The performance from Prof will be the first of the Center Court Music Series presented by Budweiser which will bring both local and national acts to perform at halftime during select games throughout the rest of the season.

Statement jerseys are now available for purchase in the Timberwolves Team Store at Target Center and online at www.timberwolvesteamstore.com.

Photos of the Timberwolves statement uniform can be downloaded here.