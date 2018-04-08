Wolves Can Clinch Playoff Berth Monday If . . .

As we head into the final days of the 2017-18 NBA season, there’s still a lot that needs to be figured out as far as the playoff race goes.

The Wolves sit at 45-35, tied for eighth in the West (Minnesota has the tiebreaker over Denver at this point - the two end the season against each other on Wednesday in Minneapolis).

Minnesota plays the Grizzlies at Target Center on Monday night and the Wolves can clinch their first playoff berth since 2003-04 with a win, a Nuggets loss to the Blazers and a Spurs win over the Kings.

#Twolves can clinch a playoff spot tomorrow if: Minnesota defeats Memphis AND San Antonio defeats Sacramento (7 @ SA 7:30 pm CT) AND Denver loses to Portland (@ DEN 8 pm CT) — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 8, 2018

This doesn’t specify what seed the Wolves will be, but will guarantee them a spot. This has been a crazy ride in the West. Three more days.

We’ll continue to give you up-to-the-day updates on the Wolves playoff outlook.