Wiggins On The Verge Of 6,000 Career Points

Heading into Saturday night’s game against the Pelicans at Target Center, Wolves wing Andrew Wiggins is just 19 points away from hitting 6,000 for his career.

Wiggins, who is 22 years old and 343 days as of Feb. 2, would be the sixth-youngest player in league history to score 6,000 points. Those who were younger: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady.

That’s a Hall of Fame group. Certainly not bad company to be in.

On the season, Wiggins is averaging 17.9 points per game. He’s had to make some sacrifices with the team acquiring Jimmy Butler this offseason, but it hasn’t seemed to be a problem and it’s worked out for everyone with the Wolves sitting at 33-22 overall, fourth in the Western Conference and sixth overall.

We’ll see if Wiggins can hit 6,000 on Saturday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.