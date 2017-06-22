Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Twitter Reacts To Wolves Trading For Jimmy Butler
Welcome to Minnesota!! @JimmyButler
— Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) June 22, 2017
Jimmy Butler coming to Minnesota
— Rodney Adams (@rodney_adams87) June 23, 2017
Jimmy Butler is one of the ten best players in the league. The Wolves did good adding him of course.
— Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) June 23, 2017
I can also report Jimmy Butler will have no issues leaving Chicago and coming to Minnesota. Loves Thibs. Will welcome move.
— Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) June 22, 2017
Jalen Rose: This trade is the best thing that could have happened for Jimmy Butler at this point in his career. #Wolves
— Dunking With Wolves (@DunkingWolvesFS) June 23, 2017
Timberwolves getting Jimmy Butler trumps everything else in draft. Minnesota wins the day.
— Ben Maller (@benmaller) June 23, 2017
Congrats @JimmyButler!! So excited you'll be ROWing the Boat in the Twin Cities!! #RTB #SkiUMah pic.twitter.com/sgjkMXrN93
— P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck) June 23, 2017
Now I don't like the trade for Jimmy Butler...I LOVE the trade. Huge Justin Patton fan! Great job Thibs & Scott!
— Jim Petersen (@JimPeteHoops) June 23, 2017
Last time Jimmy Butler played for Tom Thibodeau (2014-15)
- won Most Improved Player
- Made 1st All-Star team
- 2nd-team All Defense
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 22, 2017
Hate to see @JimmyButler go. One of the @NBA's best two way players who has come a LONG way. Thibs is fortunate to get him back.
— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) June 23, 2017
Meanwhile in Minnesota -- T'Wolves now have Butler, Wiggins and Towns. That's going to be a hell of a fun team to watch.
— Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) June 22, 2017
This is the most chalk draft I can remember, outside of Minny's heist
— Paul Flannery (@Pflanns) June 23, 2017
The T'Wolves might make some noise now that they have Jimmy Butler. pic.twitter.com/n5ZKcCEvw0
— NBA Inside Stuff (@NBAInside_Stuff) June 22, 2017
If this was the best offer the Chicago Bulls got for Jimmy Butler, I would have kept him. I'm stunned no other team was able to beat it.
— Kevin Pelton (@kpelton) June 22, 2017
So the trade ends up being Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen. Significant edge to the Wolves.
— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) June 23, 2017