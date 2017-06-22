Twitter Reacts To Wolves Trading For Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler coming to Minnesota — Rodney Adams (@rodney_adams87) June 23, 2017

Jimmy Butler is one of the ten best players in the league. The Wolves did good adding him of course. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) June 23, 2017

I can also report Jimmy Butler will have no issues leaving Chicago and coming to Minnesota. Loves Thibs. Will welcome move. — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) June 22, 2017

Jalen Rose: This trade is the best thing that could have happened for Jimmy Butler at this point in his career. #Wolves — Dunking With Wolves (@DunkingWolvesFS) June 23, 2017

Timberwolves getting Jimmy Butler trumps everything else in draft. Minnesota wins the day. — Ben Maller (@benmaller) June 23, 2017

Now I don't like the trade for Jimmy Butler...I LOVE the trade. Huge Justin Patton fan! Great job Thibs & Scott! — Jim Petersen (@JimPeteHoops) June 23, 2017

Last time Jimmy Butler played for Tom Thibodeau (2014-15)

- won Most Improved Player

- Made 1st All-Star team

- 2nd-team All Defense — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 22, 2017

Hate to see @JimmyButler go. One of the @NBA's best two way players who has come a LONG way. Thibs is fortunate to get him back. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) June 23, 2017

Meanwhile in Minnesota -- T'Wolves now have Butler, Wiggins and Towns. That's going to be a hell of a fun team to watch. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) June 22, 2017

This is the most chalk draft I can remember, outside of Minny's heist — Paul Flannery (@Pflanns) June 23, 2017

The T'Wolves might make some noise now that they have Jimmy Butler. pic.twitter.com/n5ZKcCEvw0 — NBA Inside Stuff (@NBAInside_Stuff) June 22, 2017

If this was the best offer the Chicago Bulls got for Jimmy Butler, I would have kept him. I'm stunned no other team was able to beat it. — Kevin Pelton (@kpelton) June 22, 2017