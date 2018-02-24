Twitter Offers Words Of Encouragement For Butler

The sports world came out in full force after Jimmy Butler’s knee injury on Friday night.

The knee injury isn’t as bad as it could have been, as the Wolves announced Saturday afternoon that Butler suffered a meniscal injury to his right knee.

Here are some tweets from athletes, celebrities and media members after Butler went down, offering words (and emojis) of encouragement. Of course, everyone is rooting for Butler to get back to the court soon, and more importantly, get back 100 percent healthy.

Prayers up for @JimmyButler we need you man, so fun to watch! — Adam Thielen (@athielen19) February 24, 2018

Prayers up for @JimmyButler... hope it’s not serious.. — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) February 24, 2018

Prayers up for my big lil bro @JimmyButler — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 24, 2018

Prayers up for my brother Jimmy Buckets.. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 24, 2018

No! Not @JimmyButler Man... I pray it’s not serious! — Zach Miller (@ZMiller86) February 24, 2018

Rest up and get well soon @JimmyButler #MNlovesyou — Kevin Skaff (@Kevineffinskaff) February 24, 2018