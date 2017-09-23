Training Camp Mailbag | Patton, Teague And KAT's Secret Move

Each day of training camp, our Kyle Ratke will answer three questions from fans. These aren’t actually letters or even emails because it’s 2017. These are tweets. Welcome to the future.

How is Justin Patton liking Minnesota — Buckey Gaming (@jimmykimmyl) September 23, 2017

I think pretty well. I can’t say for sure because I’ve never specifically asked Justin, “How are you liking Minnesota?” But that actually seems like a pretty decent question, so thanks for the help, Buckey.

What I will say is that Justin is always positive and said he grew up a Wolves fan in Nebraska, so I’d imagine he’s pretty happy in Minnesota. He seems like a guy you could drop in the middle of the woods and he’d find something to smile about.

How often are we playing Jeff Teague? Often? Yes? — veggies monsanto (@trillharris) September 23, 2017

Teague will play a lot. The Wolves signed him to be the starter and he’s played less than 30 minutes per game once since 2011.

The last five starting point-guard minutes for Thibodeau:

Ricky Rubio: 32.9 MPG

Derrick Rose: 30 MPG

Kirk Hinrich: 29 MPG

Hinrich: 29.4 MPG

Rose: 35.3 MPG

I’d be surprised if Teague didn’t play more than 30 minutes per game.

Mmmm Any way we get to know what Towns new move is before preseason? — Alex Garcia (@AlexGP_7) September 23, 2017

My guess was flying. But that’s probably impossible, but at this point, I’m not really sure what’s real and fake. I’ve watched a lot of superhero movies.

My best guesses:

Skyhook shot. The Paul Pierce/Kevin Love pump-fake 3-pointer to draw the foul. Flying.

Great questions. We’ll be back tomorrow.