Training Camp Mailbag | One Day Until Preseason

We are just one day away from seeing these new-look Wolves take on the Lakers. Man, that offseason went by fast. More questions. Here we go.

Are the wolves gonna play starters around 30mins in preseason gms considering they only have 3 games? — Alex Garcia (@AlexGP_7) September 29, 2017

I would doubt it. Thibs told us this week that he doesn’t envision regular minutes for his players in the first game. With the team flying to China right after Saturday’s game, it’s kind of a weird preseason game with so many things for the team to look forward to. I would look for Thibs to distribute the minutes as you’d think a coach would for the first preseason game.

But it is a good point and one we wrote about yesterday, the team does only have three preseason games. Although, the coach said the team will try to do some sort of team scrimmage to act like a fourth preseason game before the season kicks off on Oct. 18 in San Antonio.

Who is looking like they could make a run for that 14th/15th spot or last two way contract? Melo trimble? Amile jefferson? — Joey Ferber (@JFerb1217) September 29, 2017

The team already has Anthony Brown under a two-way contract.

I think guys to watch for that are Amile Jefferson, Melo Trimble and Marcus Georges-Hunt.

For Thibs, I don’t necessarily if he has “camp bodies.” When he invites these players in, he does for a reason. For Brown it’s his shooting. For Jefferson, it’s the way he conducts himself and works. For Trimble it’s the fact he can play both guard spots. And for Georges-Hunt, it’s that he’s a defensive-minded wing.

We’ll get a better idea of who is “leading” this race after Saturday’s preseason game against the Lakers.

They make it to China yet? — JRemy (@JRemyMo) September 29, 2017

Not yet. The team will leave after Saturday night’s game. The Wolves play in Shenzhen on Oct. 5 with a CT tipoff of 12:30 a.m. The team then plays Oct. 8 in Shanghai at 5:30 a.m. CT. before departing back for Minnesota.