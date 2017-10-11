Training Camp Mailbag | Expectations And Jersey Talk

Welcome to what might be Day 28 at training camp.

Just kidding. I think it’s actually the sixth day. The team will practice today and tomorrow before taking off for Anaheim where they take on the Lakers. And then it’s wheels up for China.

Let’s get to today’s questions.

What is a realistic achievement target for the team this season? Conference semi finals? — Stanley Tan (@s_tan701) September 28, 2017

Trust me, I love predicting things and preseason projections. But with how much the team and the Western Conference has changed, I don’t think anyone has any idea. The Wolves are better than they were last season, on paper. That’s not really debatable. Jimmy Butler is one of the league’s top two-way players in the league. Just his addition alone is huge, and that's not factoring in Jeff Teague, Jamal Crawford and Taj Gibson.

In the locker room, the guys aren’t talking about how far they want to go. Right now, it’s about learning to play together with about three weeks before the regular season starts.

The Wolves haven’t made the playoffs since 2003-04. I think the goal is to make the playoffs and go from there.

Did you indeed cry at the hotel gym? #HotTakes — Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) September 28, 2017

Titanic was playing. Of course, I watched it while I was on the elliptical for an hour. I couldn’t tell if my shirt was covered in tears or sweat. Of course, 45 minutes into my workout, a lady started working out next to me and noticed what I was watching. That was a weird moment.

I love the new uniforms. Do the players have a favorite one, and what do you think of the new threads? — Kyle Ashton (@beefdaddy4) September 28, 2017

Karl-Anthony Towns told me in Los Angeles last Friday that he was a big fan of the team’s statement jerseys. If I had to guess, most players are fans of the jerseys and new look overall. Much more modern and “hip,” as the kids might say.

Fun fact: The Timberwolves team store re-opens tomorrow in the skyway. There will be icon jerseys of Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. Jimmy Butler, and other jerseys, will be available in the coming months.

That’s what we call #contentcrosspromotion.