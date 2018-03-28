Towns' Historical Night Leads Wolves Over Hawks

The Wolves needed a win on Wednesday night against the Hawks and All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns made sure they got it.

He also etched his name in the history books along the way.

Towns finished with a franchise-record 56 points to go with 15 rebounds to lead the Wolves to a 126-114 win over the Hawks. Towns shot an efficient 19-for-32 from the field, 6-for-8 from the 3-point line and 12-for-15 from the free-throw line.

The 56 points surpassed Mo Williams’ franchise-record of 52 points set on Jan. 13, 2016 against the Pacers.

It also marked Towns’ 63rd double-double of the season, a league high.

Andrew Wiggins added 17 points and two steals for the Wolves. Nemanja Bjelica finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Jeff Teague added 11 points, eight assists and two steals. Jamal Crawford led the bench with 10 points.

Mike Muscala led Atlanta with 24 points while Taurean Prince added 21 points and seven assists. Isaiah Taylor finished with 20 points and eight assists.

The Wolves move to 43-33, seventh in the West and just a half game back from the fifth seed.

The Hawks fall to 21-54.

Highlight of the Night:

Towns drilled this corner 3-pointer with 1:15 left in the fourth quarter to give him 54 points, a new Timberwolves record.

This is the shot by Towns that set the franchise-record for most points scored in a game. pic.twitter.com/A8RYueLDZT — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) March 29, 2018

He went on to hit two free throws to extend his record in the final minute.

Numbers Game:

Towns had 39 points through three quarters. The only Wolves player to score more through three quarters is Wally Szczerbiak, who scored 44 through three on April 13, 2003.

By hitting six 3-pointers, Towns has now made two or more 3-pointers in five-straight games and eight of his last nine.

Towns is the only player in the last 35 years to have 55+ points, 15+ rebounds and 5+ 3-pointers.

Player of the Game:

Towns, of course.

His previous career high was 47 points and his season high was 37 points. He crushed both finishing with 56. He also made history by scoring 50 points and grabbing 15 rebounds at just 22 years old.

With a Timberwolves record 56 points, Karl-Anthony Towns also grabbed 15 rebounds. He's the youngest player with 50 points and 15 rebounds in a game since Shaquille O'Neal on April 20, 1994 vs the Timberwolves (O'Neal was 22 years, 45 days, Towns is 22 years, 133 days). pic.twitter.com/NCrSDiQSmG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 29, 2018

Up Next:

The Wolves hit the road to take on the Mavericks on Friday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.