Towns On Porzingis Injury: 'I Know He's Going To Come Back Better Than Ever'

On Tuesday night, the NBA was served another hit.

Knicks All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis tore his ACL after landing awkwardly in the second quarter against the Bucks at home. Porzingis will miss the rest of the season and likely a big chunk of next season.

Porzingis and Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns will forever be linked and probably compared. Towns and Porzingis were the No. 1 and No. 4 picks, respectively, in the 2015 NBA Draft. If there was a re-draft, Towns would go No. 1 and Porzingis would go No. 2.

While there probably is some sort of a rivalry, it’s a friendly one.

Towns sent out a tweet after shortly after hearing of the Porzingis news.

This is getting crazy! Prayers all the way up for my guy @kporzee. I know he’s going to come back better than ever. — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) February 7, 2018

This stinks. It stinks a lot.

Porzingis is 22 years old and is in the midst of his best season as a pro, averaging career-highs of 22.7 points and a league-leading 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3 percent from the 3-point line.

We’ve endured too many injuries this season, ranging from Gordon Hayward to Kevin Love to Paul Millsap to Mike Conley to DeMarcus Cousins to John Wall to Kawhi Leonard and now to Porzingis.

We wish Porzingis nothing but the best with his recovery.