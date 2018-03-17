Towns Makes More History

Karl-Anthony Towns put himself in the history books again on Saturday night against the Spurs in San Antonio.

He entered the evening needing seven points to become the fourth NBA player to have 5,000+ career points and 2,500+ rebounds prior to their 23rd birthday since 1963-64.

W/ that FT KAT becomes the 4th NBA player to collect 5000+ career pts & 2500+ career rebs prior to their 23rd birthdays (since 1963-64). — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) March 18, 2018

Towns accomplished that with 7:01 left in the second quarter after hitting a free throw.

The players he joined in the history books are Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Bosh and Dwight Howard. It’s worth noting that Howard came into the league right out of high school.

Towns is going to keep adding to these “before 23” marks considering his 23rd birthday is Nov. 15.