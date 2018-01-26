Towns Has 30th Career 30-Point Game

He’s only in his third season, but Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is climbing up on the team’s record books.

With his 31-point performance on Thursday night against the Warriors, Towns now has 30 career 30-point games. That’s tied with Tony Campbell for third-most in team history. Above Towns is Kevin Love (55) and, of course, Kevin Garnett (82).

The Wolves fell to the Warriors, 126-113, but the first-time All-Star had a game, shooting 13-for-24 from the field while hauling in 11 rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Since coming into the league in 2015-16, Towns has 25 games with 30 or more points and 10 or more rebounds in a game, fifth-best in the NBA.

His 42 double-doubles in 2017-18 leads the NBA.