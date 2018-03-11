Getty Images

Towns With First Half Double-Double Against Warriors

Posted: Mar 11, 2018

Karl-Anthony Towns isn’t messing around

At halftime of the Wolves’ game versus the Warriors, he has already tallied his 57th double-double of the season. Towns has 15 points and 11 rebounds, and is keeping the Wolves in the game with his energized play.

Towns is locked in, and this game is headed towards an exciting finish, so don’t go anywhere. It marked Towns' 31st career double-double in a single half.

