Towns With First Half Double-Double Against Warriors

Karl-Anthony Towns isn’t messing around

At halftime of the Wolves’ game versus the Warriors, he has already tallied his 57th double-double of the season. Towns has 15 points and 11 rebounds, and is keeping the Wolves in the game with his energized play.

Bjelica with a nice feed to Towns. pic.twitter.com/w9IFURRcEf — Kyle Ratke (@kyleratke_Ratke) March 11, 2018

Towns is locked in, and this game is headed towards an exciting finish, so don’t go anywhere. It marked Towns' 31st career double-double in a single half.