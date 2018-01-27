Towns On Cousins' Injury: 'It Sends Chills Through You'

The NBA received some tough news on Saturday night. Pelicans All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn left Achilles against the Rockets and will miss the rest of the season.

It’s a shame considering it seemed like Cousins and Anthony Davis were finally gelling. Cousins is one of the most uniquely talented players we’ve seen in NBA history. At 27, he was just entering the prime of his career.

Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, who like Cousins, attended Kentucky, discussed the injury after Saturday’s shootaround.

“It’s amazingly hard. I think people who watch me and Boogie play each other think we hate each other, but we’re from the same school, from the same family, from the same brotherhood,” Towns said. “It’s always tough when you see your brother get hurt no matter how competitive me and him are on the court. I have tremendous respect for him, not only as a player on the court, but a person. I’m wishing nothing but the best. I hope for a speed recovery, a safe recovery. . . It sends chills through you.”

We wish nothing but the best for Cousins is in his rehab and that he’ll return better than ever. Although we’ve seen with Achilles injuries, that’s not always the case.