Timberwolves Unveil “All Eyes North” as New Marketing Campaign Following Team Rebrand

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled a new marketing campaign for the 2017-18 season, “All Eyes North,” giving the team a new platform following the offseason rebrand. The team hashtag moving forward will be #AllEyesNorth, replacing #PowerofthePack.



All Eyes North is meant to focus not just on the geographical element of “North,” but encompass an overall organizational mindset. It’s about the trajectory of the organization and where the team is headed, following an offseason of change that included a new logo, uniforms, court design and a renovated arena, alongside changes to the team roster.



“The visual identity of our team, the uniforms and court design all reflect an evolution of the Timberwolves brand with elements that are bolder than ever before," said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. "We set out to capture that energy in a campaign that people will be able to embrace. All Eyes North represents the forward shift in direction of our franchise both on and off the court."



Out-of-home advertisements are now running in market. The new creative can be viewed here .