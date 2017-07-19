Timberwolves Sign Guard Jamal Crawford

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the team has signed guard Jamal Crawford. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Crawford, 37, played in all 82 regular season games for the Los Angeles Clippers this past season, averaging 12.3 points and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 36.0% from three-point range. Crawford has won the NBA Sixth Man Award three times (2015-16, 2013-14 and 2009-10). One of his best seasons was 2007-08 with the Knicks when he averaged a career-high 20.6 points and 5.0 assists in 80 games.

The 6-5 guard owns career averages of 15.3 points and 3.5 assists in 1182 games (433 starts) over 17 seasons with the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers and Clippers. Crawford is a career 35.0% shooter from beyond the arc. He has appeared in the postseason seven times, including the last five seasons with the Clippers, posting career playoff averages of 14.5 points and 2.2 assists

Crawford was selected with the eighth overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2000 NBA Draft held at Target Center, after playing one season at the University of Michigan. He ranks fifth all-time in the NBA in three-pointers made with 2049 and 43rd in games played. Among NBA active players, Crawford ranks third in three-pointers made, seventh in games played and 10th in minutes.