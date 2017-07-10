Timberwolves Sign Forward Taj Gibson

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed veteran forward Taj Gibson. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Gibson, 32, reunites with Wolves President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau after spending five seasons with him in Chicago from 2010-15. Under Thibodeau’s tutelage, the 6-9 forward averaged 9.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 24.2 minutes per game over 352 contests (49 starts). He enjoyed a career year in 2013-14 when he posted averages of 13.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 82 contests, finishing second in the Kia Sixth Man Award voting.

Gibson adds seven years of playoff experience to the Wolves roster, including reaching the Eastern Conference Finals with Thibodeau and the Bulls in 2010-11. Over 61 career playoff games, including 12 starts, he has averaged 8.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 21.6 minutes per contest. Gibson’s best postseason came in 2013-14 when he averaged 18.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in five games.

Over his career, Gibson owns averages of 9.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 25.1 minutes per game in eight seasons between Chicago and Oklahoma City. He was named to the 2009-10 NBA All-Rookie First Team after being selected by the Bulls with the 26th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.