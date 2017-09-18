Timberwolves Sign Amile Jefferson, Melo Trimble

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the team has signed forward Amile Jefferson and guard Melo Trimble. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Jefferson, 24, played with the Timberwolves in the 2017 Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 2.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 11.0 minutes in five games. He was a fifth-year senior at Duke University in 2016-17 and averaged 10.9 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 61.3% from the field. Jefferson was a member of Duke’s 2015 NCAA Championship team and was a teammate of the Timberwolves’ Tyus Jones. For his career, Jefferson played in a school-record 150 games (103 starts), averaging 7.2 points on 62.0% shooting and 6.3 rebounds. He finished his career at Duke ranked first in games played, second in field goal percentage, third in offensive rebounds (361), seventh in blocks (138) and 11th in total rebounds (944). Jefferson was named to the ACC All-Academic Team four times.

Trimble, 22, played three seasons at the University of Maryland, averaging 15.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 104 games. In his junior season in 2016-17, Trimble averaged 16.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 33 games and was named First Team Big Ten by the coaches and media. He also was an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American. In 2015-16, Trimble averaged 14.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists and was a Second Team All-Big Ten selection as he led Maryland to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2003. As a freshman in 2014-15, Trimble averaged 16.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists and was named First Team All-Big Ten by the media and Second Team All-Big Ten by the coaches. Trimble played for Philadelphia in the 2017 Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 10.3 points and 1.3 steals in three games.