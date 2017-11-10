Timberwolves Recall Marcus Georges-Hunt From NBA G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the team has recalled guard Marcus Georges-Hunt from the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Georges-Hunt played one game for the Iowa Wolves, scoring 34 points on 10-of-16 shooting and adding four rebounds and three steals in the Wolves’ 141-140 loss to Northern Arizona on Thursday.

He has played in six games for Minnesota this season, playing a total of 11 minutes and scoring two points. He signed with the Timberwolves on Aug. 11, 2017. The 6-5 guard from Georgia Tech played in a total of five games for the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic in 2016-17, averaging 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds.