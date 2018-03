Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced they have recalled Justin Patton from the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

The 16th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Patton has appeared in 28 games (18 starts) for Iowa, averaging 12.4 points on 49.8% shooting, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 21.1 minutes per game.