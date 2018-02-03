Anotha One | Wolves Win 12th-Straight Home Game

It’s been 49 days since the Wolves last lost a game at the Target Center.

Minnesota extended its home winning streak to 12 games on Saturday night, taking down the Pelicans 118-107.

The Wolves won every quarter but the fourth, but by then it was too late. The Pelicans never took a lead during the game.

Jimmy Butler led Minnesota with 30 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 22 points and 16 rebounds. Tyus Jones led the bench with 15 points and two steals. Andrew Wiggins also scored 15 points. Taj Gibson rounded things out with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Anthony Davis led New Orleans with 38 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Newly-acquired Nikola Mirotic added 18 points, 12 rebounds and four steals off the bench. Cheick Diallo had 10 points and 10 boards off the bench.

The win marked Minnesota’s fourth against New Orleans this season and completed the season sweep.

The Wolves move to 34-22 on the season, fourth in the West. The Pelicans fall to 28-24, seventh in the West.

Highlight of the Night

With 8:40 left in the second quarter, Jamal Crawford hit a cutting Nemanja Bjelica with a pass that somehow got through the defense to give Bjelica the easy layup and the Wolves a 45-33 lead.

Numbers Game

With 11 points and 11 rebounds in the first half, Towns now has 29 double-doubles in a single half during his career and seven this season.

Minnesota shot a scorching 10-for-21 (47.6 percent) from the 3-point line.

The Wolves had four starters hit double-digits. The Pelicans just had Davis.

Player of the Game

Mr. Butler.

The All-Star wing finished with a team-high 30 points to go with eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals. He shot 11-for-21 from the field, 2-for-4 from the 3-point line and 6-for-9 from the free-throw line.

He also makes wide-open dunks when nobody guards him.

The Ratke family defense. pic.twitter.com/WTkuA9QW4X — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) February 4, 2018

Up Next

The Wolves hit the road and face off against the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN, Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.