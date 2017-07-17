Timberwolves & Lynx Open Tours to the Public to See Target Center as it Undergoes Renovation

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx announced a series of tours open to the public to get a behind the scenes look at Target Center as it undergoes renovation. The arena renovations will be complete in time for the 2017-18 Timberwolves season.



Tours will be offered every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in August and September, with the exception that no tours will be offered on Saturday, September 2. The tours will happen in one-hour increments, which go from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays.



To sign up, fans can visit www.timberwolves.com/NewDigs and select a date and time. Space is limited.



To purchase full or half-season memberships for the Timberwolves 2017-18 season, visit www.timberwolves.com/memberships .



The team has entered a new era of Timberwolves basketball. With new leadership on the court and in the boardroom, the franchise is poised for more significant changes in the coming months towards being champions on the court, having world-class facilities and staff, and growing the game of basketball. Target Center’s renovation project, complete with new premium spaces, seating and concourse improvements, will hit the finish line in time for the beginning of the 2017-18 season. There are several exciting announcements slated for the very near future, including additional news on continued improvement in the areas of technology, enhanced community involvement, the new jersey design, and additional partners and upgrades to amplify business operations and improve the fan experience and fan engagement. The franchise will also enter its first season with the NBA G League’s Iowa Wolves for the 2017-18 season.